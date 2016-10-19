By OUMA WANZALA

A school in Homa Bay County named after Cord leader Raila Odinga is not registered and has not submitted an application for registration to be recognised by the ministry of Education.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i told the National Assembly's Committee on Education sitting at County Hall that there is no evidence of an application to the County Education Board (CEB) for Raila Odinga Secondary School.

Dr Matiang’i was responding to questions by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, who wanted to know why the school had not been registered though it has candidates expecting to sit their national examinations that start next month.

“We will register schools that have already submitted applications but new ones will have to wait as we look at the policy again,” said the Cabinet secretary.

He observed that more schools were being set up, stretching the capacity of existing facilities and resources such as teachers, but that some of them have very few students.

Other schools that he said have not applied for registration include Ojunge and Njakahia Secondary schools.

Dr Matiang’i added that the application for Nyagidha Secondary School had been rejected because the documents lacked required information.

“The school was informed and requested to file additional information to the county education board,” he said.

For Rabuor Masa Secondary School, he said the application was considered and recommended for registration by the CEB and will be concluded in two weeks and that the same applies to Riwa Secondary School.

He added that for a school to be registered, it applies to CEB through sub- county directors which studies the application and recommends to Cabinet Secretary for approval.

Meanwhile Sh6.8 billion was allocated to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in April in the supplementary budget.

Dr Matiang’i said Sh4.3 billion was used to pay outstanding third party deductions that were carried forward from the 2014/15 financial year.

He added that Sh813 million was used to pay teachers who were recruited on contract during strike period while Sh261 million was used to pay salaries and allowances to teachers based on consumption.