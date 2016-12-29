By NATION REPORTERS

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results have been released, generating mixed reactions.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i released the results at Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa.

We have compiled an initial list of performance of various schools:

1. Starehe Boys’ Centre and School

The Acting Director Charles Masheti said they have not received all the results of the 255 candidates.

But so far they have recorded:

A (1), 42 (A-)

B+ (63)

Tevian Kinyua, the best student, scored an A of 81 points.

Last year, the school had 244 candidates and a mean grade of 10.595.

The number of As was 55, B+ was 48, 36 had B and B-.

2. St Joseph's Boys High School, Kitale (Trans-Nzoia County)

Principal Peter Obwogo said they had 367 candidates and so far the results of 224 have been received.

A- (18), B+ (47)

B (57), B- (42)

C+ (41), C (12), C- (7).

3. Moi High School Mbiruri (Embu County)

The school has 2 (A) and 23 (As).

4. Memon High School (Mombasa County)

It has a mean score of 8.24

A (2: Maria Harunani and Abdulkader Shaffi Bagha)

A- (17), B+ (20)

B- (22) and C+ (10)

Her father, Zakaria Harunani said: "I expected Maria to perform well as she has done. She has won various contests in Mathematics and Sciences."

5. Light Academy (Mombasa County)

Light Academy had 22 candidates and only four have A-.

The school said the least grade is a C.

It has a mean score of 8.86.

6. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Secondary and Technical School (Mombasa County)

Only two attained A grade.

Mariam Salim and Fatma Mohamed were the top performers in the school whose other candidates got

The school has 27 A- and 35 B+.

Its mean score improved to 10.5 down from 8.518 last year.

7. Abu Hureira Academy (Mombasa County)

Khairat Abdulrahman Ahmed and Khadija Mohamed Ismail both got A minus.

The head teacher Maalim Salim said the institution dropped slightly from last year when the top candidate had an A grade.

8. Allidina Visram High School (Mombasa County)

It had 161 candidates.

The top student - Omar Said Abdalla - got a A-

The school’s deputy head teacher Dishon Indimuli said the institution maintained the same performance as last where the top candidate had a similar grade.

9. Bura Girls Secondary School (Taita Taveta County)

Four candidates attained A (minus).

However, Principal Eunice Wambua said they are yet to get complete results.

It was the county's top performer.

10. Murray Girls High School (Taita Taveta County)

The school has only two A-

11. Lamu Girls Secondary School

The top candidate, Njuguna Rebecca Wanjiku, scored a mean grade of a B+.

Eight students from Lamu Girls, Mpeketoni Boys Secondary School, Lamu Bujira Secondary School and Hongwe Secondary School attained B (plus).

In the coast region, private secondary schools upstaged the public ones and girls beat boys.