By DAVID MWERE

More by this Author

The Senate will investigate recent road crashes in the country, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has said.

Mr Wamatangi said the findings of the investigations will help in advising the government on proper policy options to address the menace.

Speaking Wednesday after his election as chairman of Senate committee on roads and transport, Mr Wamatangi said the committee will summon the management of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

He claimed that corruption among its officers may have contributed to the crashes.

“There is a big problem in our institutions as far as corruption is concerned. Many people have died in accidents because of corruption and substandard vehicles, which interestingly, found their way on our roads in the eyes of NTSA,” Mr Wamatangi said.

“What we intend to do is to collect the best information by going deep into how best to deal with this problem. When the president made the directive, he must have had enough facts.” he said.