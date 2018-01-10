  1. Home
Senate committee to summon NTSA managers over road crashes

Wednesday January 10 2018

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who has said the Senate committee on roads and transport will summon NTSA managers over recent road crashes. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By DAVID MWERE
The Senate will investigate recent road crashes in the country, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has said.

Mr Wamatangi said the findings of the investigations will help in advising the government on proper policy options to address the menace.

Speaking Wednesday after his election as chairman of Senate committee on roads and transport, Mr Wamatangi said the committee will summon the management of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

He claimed that corruption among its officers may have contributed to the crashes.

“There is a big problem in our institutions as far as corruption is concerned. Many people have died in accidents because of corruption and substandard vehicles, which interestingly, found their way on our roads in the eyes of NTSA,” Mr Wamatangi said.

“What we intend to do is to collect the best information by going deep into how best to deal with this problem. When the president made the directive, he must have had enough facts.” he said.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered NTSA officers out of roads, a job that will now be taken over by the police.