By DENNIS ODUNGA

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are has criticised Jubilee MPs for not preventing the interference of the executive arm of government during vetting of candidates seeking public posts.

Senator Mong’are said the MPs have done a disservice to Kenyans.

He also said the legislators have taken advantage of their numerical strength to approve, without scrutiny, any nominations forwarded to them in the House by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"This is the reason why we have created mediocrity of people who have been vetted and gone through a parliamentary process....we find there are skeletons in their wardrobes immediately they start working," he said on Monday.

Additionally, he decried that whenever Parliament (Senate and National Assembly) seeks the input of the public their views are not usually considered during decision-making.

Hence, he challenged the lawmakers to detach themselves from personal interests in order to adequately advance and defend the interests of citizens.

"As legislators, we swore to uphold the constitution without fear or favour. But it is unfortunate that Kenyans are being treated to sycophancy to a level that some cannot think on their own," Mr Mong’are observed.