Senators grill auditor over Sh5bn Health Ministry scandal

Tuesday November 15 2016

Senate Health Committee Chairperson Senator

Senate Health Committee Chairperson Senator Wilfred Machage (center). An auditor, Bernard Mucheke, who is investigating financial malpractice at the Health Ministry was questioned by the committee on November 15, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • He told the senators that he raised the red flag over possible misappropriation of funds after identifying financial malpractices.
  • He said the audit was requested by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu.
By JOHN NJAGI
Senators on Tuesday questioned an auditor over Sh5 billion scandal at the Ministry of Health.

The auditor, Mr Bernard Mucheke, is conducting investigations into misappropriation of funds at the ministry.

He told the Senate Health Committee chaired by Wilfred Machage that he raised the red flag over possible misappropriation of funds after identifying financial malpractices.

Mr Mucheke said he raised issues over four payments amounting to Sh1.2 billion but the query was for "internal consumption."

He said he had difficulties accessing some of the payment vouchers from the accounting and procurement departments and to date has not received the vouchers

He denied leaking the audit report saying he has been “insulted” over perception that he is working against the government.

He said the audit was requested by Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu.

He appealed to Kenyans to be patient as investigations continue.

