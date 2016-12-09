By DENNIS ODUNGA

A number of senators have chastised the government for what they see as a casual attitude in the war on graft, following the transfer of an auditor who cited questionable expenditures worth Sh5.1 billion at the Health ministry

They said punishing professionals who do their work correctly will instil fear and prompt them to withhold information meant to improve financial management.

Bernard Muchere, who was the head of internal audit at the ministry, has been recalled to the Treasury.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni), Monga’re Bw’okong’o (Nyamira) and Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) have separately condemned Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, saying the redeployment has confirmed the government does not care about financial malpractices.

Mr Kilonzo said the perception being created is that the officer is being punished for exposing graft, which is not good for the success of the campaign.

“Whether the transfer is procedural or not, the timing will raise suspicions,” he said.

Senator Bw’okong’o said: “I am shocked at the turn of events. Mr Rotich and his Health counterpart [Cleopa Mailu] must explain to Kenyans what they are up to if this is not a cover-up mission.”

Dr Khalwale pointed out that government officials should be allowed to work unencumbered.

“Some professionals, particularly those tasked with making decisions on finance, have confirmed to our committee that many times, they have to obey directives from their bosses,” said Dr Khalwale, a member of the Senate's County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

He added: “Unfortunately, the instructions are usually verbal but, with damning ramifications.”

Mr Rotich said the transfers affecting 17 internal auditors arose from vacancies created after senior officers at the Education ministry were promoted.