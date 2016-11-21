Serbian envoy to Kenya dies in Nairobi hospital

Monday November 21 2016

Ivan Zivkovic (left), Serbian ambassador to

Ivan Zivkovic (left), Serbian ambassador to Kenya, and other envoys with President Mwai Kibaki at State House in Nairobi on August 28, 2012. Mr Zivkovic passed away on November 20, 2016 at a Nairobi hospital. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By STELLA CHERONO
Serbia's ambassador to Kenya, Ivan Zivkovic, has died.

Ambassador Zivkovic, 69, died on Sunday evening at Agha Khan Hospital, where he had been rushed by his family after he developed breathing problems.

He was living in Runda and family sources said he had heart problems for some time.

A report by Serbian First Secretary Irina Zarina to the police indicated that the diplomat passed away at 5.46pm on Sunday.

Ambassador Zivkovic previously served in Burundi, Comoros, Eritrea, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda.

He will be remembered for being vocal about refugee affairs.