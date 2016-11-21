By STELLA CHERONO

Serbia's ambassador to Kenya, Ivan Zivkovic, has died.

Ambassador Zivkovic, 69, died on Sunday evening at Agha Khan Hospital, where he had been rushed by his family after he developed breathing problems.

He was living in Runda and family sources said he had heart problems for some time.

A report by Serbian First Secretary Irina Zarina to the police indicated that the diplomat passed away at 5.46pm on Sunday.

Ambassador Zivkovic previously served in Burundi, Comoros, Eritrea, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda.