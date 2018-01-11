Seven Kenyatta University students detained over riots

By ERIC WAINAINA

Police have been allowed to detain seven Kenyatta University students linked to riots at the institution.

The students went on rampage last November and destroyed property worth Sh84 million.

The seven, who will be in police custody for five says are David Kebaso Morara, a law student who unsuccessfully vied to the Kenyatta University Students’ Association (KUSA) in the November election, George Nyamwea, Eric Masila, David Amisi, Trevar Agoi, Dominic Ochieng and Victor Nangacho.

During the protest, which was as a result of a dispute related to the students’ elections, an administration block was burnt and a gate destroyed.

Police officers investigating the matter produced the suspects in court Thursday and sought permission to detain them pending investigations.

Detective Joseph Keter, in a sworn affidavit told Kiambu Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku that they require at least five more days to finalise the investigations and to record statements from students who are yet to resume school.

According to Mr Keter, they are apprehensive that if freed, the suspects are likely to interfere with their investigations mostly because having vied for the students’ association positions, and Mr Kebaso has influence among the students who were backing his bid.

Mr Keter also said they are yet to obtain data print outs from mobile operators as well as a report from the cybercrime units at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

Further, the police said their detention will deter them from creating more tension and inciting other students.

This, he said was in reference to an incitement messages sent by the suspects before and after their arrest with a view to causing chaos at the university.

One of the messages, he said were allegedly posted on Facebook by Mr Kebaso under the name Morara Kebaso Snr Counsel in which he castigated and abused the police by calling them “lazy chaps” for arresting them and listed demands which he wants the university administration to meet.