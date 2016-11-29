By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Al-Shabaab terrorists are regrouping in Jedahaley, Somalia, and plan to attack the country, police have warned.

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has also revealed that some of the attackers were hiding in small groups pretending to be herders around Hida and Dambala in Somalia while plotting to sneak into the country.

“The possible targets for the attacks include security personnel and establishments along the border as well as the passenger service vehicles plying the routes along the border,” he said.

The terror group had changed tact, said the police boss, and had split into smaller groups and infiltrated the country especially along the borders of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Lamu counties.

In the coast region, he said, police were also closely monitoring the terrorists as they make efforts to return to the Boni forest.

“The militants are known to take advantage of the ongoing rains to infiltrate the country through the general areas of Kolbio and close to Hulugho area in Garissa County,” Mr Boinnet said.

Security has been heightened in the country to avert any attacks, and police have also appealed to the public to continue cooperating with them and remain vigilant, said Mr Boinnet.

Intelligence also shows that Islamic State still continued to target the youth for online recruitment but police said measures had been put in place to stop radicalisation.

Police also warned that Al-Shabaab could exploit the tension between the Degodia-Matan and Degodia-Jirail sub-clans residing within a disputed area between Wajir West and Eldas sub-counties.

“The county security teams are alert and we call upon the local leaders to help us in preventing unnecessary clashes and seek a lasting solution to their disputes,” he said.

UPSURGE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

In the south Coast, police said they had dealt firmly with the recent upsurge of criminal activity that targeted traders and boda boda riders by deploying more specialised security personnel, engaging the local leadership and enhanced patrols.

To mitigate the tension between the Pokot and Marakwet, and the Turkana and Pokot communities, police said apart from enhanced law enforcement, they were also using alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

“We equally encourage members of the public to embrace community policing,” he said.

Mr Boinnet outlined the measures police had put in place across the country to deal with other crimes.

“We equally encourage members of the public to embrace community policing that will provide the tourist industry the tranquility it deserve to thrive,” he said.