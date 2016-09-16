By BENSON AMADALA

The people of the western region have been asked not to allow leaders preaching divisive politics to alienate them from the government.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki accused opposition politicians of discrediting the government’s track record in the last three years.

Speaking in Khwisero constituency on Thursday, she also asked voters in the region to ensure more women were given a chance to serve in elective positions during next year’s polls.

“It is wrong for leaders to go round campaigning while telling lies about the government’s development track record. Do not listen to leaders who have nothing to offer and all they are trying to do is promote divisive politics and discredit the government,” said Ms Kariuki.

She warned politicians against meddling in the running of the affirmative action fund.

Ms Kariuki was in Kakamega County for the launch of a solar-powered water project and a banana processing plant.

She said the fund was being run properly and the impact of its projects was being felt.

Some politicians, she said, were busy spreading rumours in campaign rallies and telling their supporters not to repay loans.

“We do not want politics introduced into the running of the national government affirmative action fund since the impact of projects is making a big difference in the lives of many,” said Ms Kariuki at Ebushibungo Primary School.

In Khwisero, 25 women’s groups had so far borrowed Sh300 million without any repayment hitches, said the Cabinet secretary.

“We want more women moving into leadership positions to be transform livelihoods,” she said.

She asked politicians to engage in peaceful campaigns to avoid promoting unnecessary animosity and division in the country.

“We do not want the country to end in unnecessary friction as politicians engage in confrontational campaigns that could end up derailing our development agenda,” she said.

She was accompanied by Kakamega Woman representative Rachael Ameso and her Siaya counterpart Christine Ombaka, MPs Benjamin Andola (Khwisero), Agostino Neto (Ndhiwa) and John Waiganjo (Oljororok).

Mr Waiganjo asked Cord leaders to follow the example set by Jubilee and dissolve three affiliate parties of the alliance – ODM, Ford-Kenya and Wiper and form one party to unite Kenyans.

“We want the country to have two big parties that Kenyans can belong to and work together as a united country,” said Mr Waiganjo.