Reports that some security companies confiscate the IDs and original certificates of employees, he said, will no longer be tolerated.

But some private security firms pay as low as Sh6,000 a month, with some employees being granted unpaid leave and off days.

The gazetted monthly average minimum wage in urban areas, excluding housing allowance, is between Sh12,136 (all other towns) and Sh15,357 (Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the Labour ministry to shut down all private security companies that flout the law on minimum wages.

The President said the government would not allow any security firm that flouts the law on minimum wages and other work related regulations to continue operating.

President Kenyatta gave the directive when he hosted 4,000 private security officers at State House, Nairobi.

“With immediate effect, all those companies that do not meet minimum wage requirements should be shut down,” said the President in a statement.

ID SEIZURE

“We should not abuse the rights of people who are supposed to protect the rights of citizens,” he said.

POLICE LINKS

The Head of State also assured private security guards that the government values their input to safety and security of Kenyans.

He said the government would soon gazette regulations for the industry.

The rules will among other things include guidelines on how link private security to the police to improve the safety and security of citizens.

The President said better cooperation between private security and the police would improve the country’s security.

Internal Security Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said a training manual for private security officers would soon be unveiled.

UNDERPAID

Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie said the private security sector was one of the biggest employers in the country.

The Secretary General of the Kenya Private Security Workers Union Isaac Andabwa thanked the President for signing the Private Security Industry Regulation Bill.

Mr Andabwa raised the issue of private security firms that underpay employees and also flout other laws, including avoiding taxes.