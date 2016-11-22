This was confirmed by Director of Committee Affairs Florence Abonyo.

MPs backing her removal then met, but it turned out the meeting was not official as there was no quorum.

The plans to remove Dr Nyamai had crystallised last Thursday after a meeting with Police Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet was cancelled 10 minutes to the scheduled start time.

By JOHN NGIRACHU

A plan to remove Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai as chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Health appeared to have flopped Tuesday morning after the list of MPs backing it went missing.

Members of the team voted to have an informal discussion on the matter after the MP said to have the signature list said he did not have it.

Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani said he was not in the precincts of Parliament on Thursday, the day he was supposed to have asked his colleagues to sign it.

TRIBAL CLASHES

"I arrived in Parliament in the morning but I received a call immediately from my constituency and was told there are tribal clashes. I was not there," said Dr Karani.

She is accused of incompetence and of bullying members in the committee's meetings.

NOT SUBMITTED

Ms Abonyo said the administration of the National Assembly was not officially aware of the petition against Dr Nyamai.

"As far as we're concerned, it has not been submitted to the office of the Clerk," said Ms Abonyo.

She said that once a petition gets the support of more than 50 per cent of the 29-member committee, it ought to be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The Clerk would then serve it on the chairman and the deputy and then organise a meeting to discuss and vote on it within three days of receiving it.

Differences between Dr Nyamai and some members of the committee emerged during investigations into the possible loss of Sh5 billion at the Health ministry in Mombasa.

MEMBERS ANGERED

Committee members were angered when she appeared to pre-empt the team’s position by declaring that container mobile clinics imported by the ministry for Sh1 billion were in order.

“Experts in the committee have ascertained that most of the medical equipment, as per the contract, is available,” she said, to the chagrin of members.

Some members of the committee, including Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, protested that they were denied the opportunity to comment or ask questions about the 100 containers.