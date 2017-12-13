Kevin Walubengo who was travelling to Maseno University to prepare for his graduation Friday also died in the crash.

She added that she also fell asleep but was awoken by a bang when a truck hit their bus.

Ms Adhiambo said passengers were transferred to another bus on reaching Nairobi.

NATION TEAM

An innocent change of seats to allow her sister take a nap spared the life of Ms Karen Adhiambo in Tuesday’s Sachangwan crash involving several vehicles whose death toll has risen to 17.

Emotions ran high at Molo mortuary Wednesday as relatives and friends of victims arrived to identify bodies.

Ms Adhiambo and her sister Sharon Angira were aboard the ill-fated Modern Coast bus. She survived with a graze on her lower lip.

The siblings were travelling from Mombasa to Busia for their uncle’s funeral this weekend.

“When we got to Nakuru, Sharon said she was sleepy so we switched seats,” she said.

FELL ASLEEP

“I saw Sharon lying on the floor of the bus with an arm missing. Someone else was on top of her,” Ms Adhiambo said.

Amid the shock and pain, she was picked up and driven to Nakuru Level Five Hospital where she gave out her elder sister’s number to Red Cross personnel who called their family in Busia.

Also among the mourners were relatives of Kevin Walubengo who was travelling to Maseno University to prepare for his graduation Friday.

His journey and life were cut short at the Sachang’wan blackspot alongside 12 others in the multiple vehicle accident.

The 22-year-old was to graduate with a Bachelors’ degree in Hotel and Tourism Management.

Mr Victor Walubengo fought back tears as he narrated the last moments with his only sibling.

“Kevin called me on Tuesday at 11 am, saying he had arrived in Nakuru from Nairobi and was heading to Maseno. I wished him well and hang up. That was the last time we spoke,” he said.

RECEIVED CALL

He received a call in the evening from Kevin’s girlfriend saying his brother had been involved in an accident and could not be traced.

“She called Kevin’s number and a passenger picked up the phone, informing her of the tragedy,” Mr Walubengo said.

He travelled to Nakuru as his cousin went to Molo where they began the search for his brother in hospitals.

The Tuesday morning road smash involved 13 vehicles.

A lorry with logs from the Democratic Republic of Congo rammed the bus and other vehicles when its brakes failed.

More than 64 survivors were taken to Nakuru Level Five and Molo hospitals.

Thirty were in serious condition.

“We received 39 patients. Thirty had serious injuries,” Nakuru Level Five Hospital nurse in charge George Gathura said, adding that eight were still being treated.

A man who was in critical condition was taken to the Intensive Care Unit.

LOST FOR WORDS

At Molo mortuary, the family of 35-year-old Khalid Ahmed was lost for words after identifying his body.

The businessman was heading to Kampala to meet his clients.

“We learnt of the accident on Tuesday evening. Ahmed’s phone was off. I then called Modern Coast office and was told the bus had been involved in a terrible accident,” Ahmed’s cousin, Said Muhammad, said.

Mr Muhammad added that he called family and friends in Kisumu and Nakuru who found the body.

“We will take his body to Nairobi and bury him there today,” he added.

Another survivor, Hassan Aden, was waiting to be discharged from Nakuru Level Five Hospital yesterday.

He was heading to Kitale from Nairobi when the accident occurred.

SLAMMED BRAKES

“Our driver slammed on the brakes when he saw what was happening ahead. Unfortunately, the vehicle behind us hit us,” he said.

He was thrown out, leaving three of his family members in the vehicle.

“I thought I was okay but lost consciousness. When I woke up, I could not move my limbs,” Mr Aden said.

Ms Caren Chepkemoi lost her nephew and fractured her pelvis. She was in a matatu heading to Bomet. Her two children survived.

“I was seated in the front with the children and the other passenger offered to carry my nephew. I did not know that would be the end of them,” Ms Chepkemoi narrated.

Ms Jackline Ruto, the wife of the man fighting for his life in the ICU, said they were travelling with their three children.

She was with the youngest one while the others sat at the back.

ESCAPED THROUGH WINDOW

Ms Ruto said when she saw a vehicle approaching fast, she grabbed the child and covered her. The other children escaped through the window.

Ms Janet Sang’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter survived with minor injuries.

She had boarded a Bomet Travellers Sacco matatu at Salgaa and was heading to Kilgoris.

Also in mourning was a woman who lost her 10-year-old firstborn. She was travelling with her three children, two of whom survived without injuries.

Nurses at the hospital had a difficult time controlling her as she wept uncontrollably.

Mr Mohammed Hussein was travelling with his family from Nairobi to Kitale when he saw the truck speed downhill towards them.

“I stopped the vehicle but the lorry kept coming while crashing into other vehicles until it reached us,” he said.

“We were lucky to escape with minor injuries. Out of the four of us in the car, only one was badly injured,” Mr Hussein told journalists.

Mr Vincent Kivati said he was in a Great Rift Sacco matatu from Nairobi heading to Kitale.

“Our vehicle rolled after being hit from the rear,” he said.

Mr Kivati said no one perished in his matatu.

The Kenya Red Cross team and students from PCEA Nakuru West Medical College were among those who rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital to help as police and rescue teams brought in more survivors.