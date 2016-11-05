Six foreigners arrested for attempting to cross into Kenya from Uganda illegally
Six foreigners and their children have been arrested in Turkana County while attempting to cross into the country.
The foreigners, who were accompanied by 16 minors, were arrested by Administration Police officers manning the Lokiriama area, situated on the border between Kenya and Uganda.
Lorugum OCS Charles Rono told Nation.co.ke that the foreigners were being illegally ferried into the country in two vehicles that had Ugandan registration numbers.
“They were crossing into the country without official documents…I suspect they were either from Daadab and Kakuma Refugee Camps,” he said.
"Refugees are supposed to be residing at their specific refugee camps and while travelling, they are always issued with documents they should produce on request," Mr Rono said.