By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

More by this Author

Six people were injured on Monday morning after an ambulance collided with a matatu on Waiyaki Way, Nairobi.

According to Nairobi County Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana, the ambulance was being driven on the wrong side of the road towards the city centre.

The matatu, which was heading to Kikuyu, had dozens of commuters and police are yet to establish the degrees of their injuries.

“We would like to urge the ambulance drivers that one has to be careful even when driving on the wrong side to ensure no vehicle is oncoming and avoid collision,” said Katana.

The six who were injured were taken to nearby health centres and an update will be given on their conditions.