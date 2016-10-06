Six killed in Mandera Shabaab attack
Thursday October 6 2016
Six people have been killed and 27 others rescued in Al-Shabaab attack at Bulla public works in Mandera, Governor Ali Roba has confirmed.
The attack occurred at 2:45am.
"Out of 33 non locals residing in one plot, six were shot dead and 27 rescued by our security officers manning the sector," Mr Roba said.
In an interview with the Nation, Mr Roba added: Six lives are too many to lose. We condemn the attack which comes at a time when locals had started enjoying peace."