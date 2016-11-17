Six face panel in bid to replace Kinisu at EACC

Thursday November 17 2016

Integrity Centre, the headquarters of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Integrity Centre, the headquarters of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

By MAUREEN KAKAH
The Public Service Commission will today hold interviews for six shortlisted candidates who applied for the vacancy of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission’s chairperson.

The six include Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala, Mr William Kipkemboi who served as the Managing director of Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) between 2003 and 2006 and a Commissioner at the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution, Mr Philemon Mwaisaka.

The others are former inspector-general of State Corporations Peter Bita Ondieki, Commission on Revenue allocation’s Commissioner Rose Bosibori Osoro and Mr Erastus Iguna Rweria.

The interviews are expected to last the whole day with each candidate expected to be interviewed for about an hour.

The six have been asked to have clearances from Kenya Revenue Authority, EACC and Credit Reference Bureaus.

The interviews will be held at PSC offices, Commission House.

