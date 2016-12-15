Skeleton of man missing for 2 years discovered in house ceiling

By ANGIRA ZADOCK

A family in Nyayo estate has recovered a skeleton in their house believed to be that of their son who went missing over two years ago.

Peter Njagi Munyi, 22, went missing in August 2014 and had not been traced since then.

The mother, Lucy Kina Munyi said her nephew Nicassio Mbogo went to the ceiling to check the water tank.

He saw a pair of shoes and on a closer look saw a human skeleton.

They informed the police who visited the scene.