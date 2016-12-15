Skeleton of man missing for 2 years discovered in house ceiling

Thursday December 15 2016

Nyayo Estate Embakasi in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The mother, Lucy Kina Munyi said her nephew Nicassio Mbogo went to the ceiling to check the water tank.
  • He saw a pair of shoes and on a closer look saw a human skeleton.
  • The remains were photographed and later taken to Chiromo mortuary for identification and investigations to establish the cause of death.
By ANGIRA ZADOCK
A family in Nyayo estate has recovered a skeleton in their house believed to be that of their son who went missing over two years ago.

Peter Njagi Munyi, 22, went missing in August 2014 and had not been traced since then.

The mother, Lucy Kina Munyi said her nephew Nicassio Mbogo went to the ceiling to check the water tank.

He saw a pair of shoes and on a closer look saw a human skeleton.

They informed the police who visited the scene.

The remains were photographed and later taken to Chiromo mortuary for identification and investigations to establish the cause of death.