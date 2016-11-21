Slow EAC integration worries regional assembly

By DENNIS ODUNGA

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MPs have raised concerns that member states are yet to facilitate free movement of people, goods and services across the region.

The lawmakers, led by Speaker Daniel Kidega, also regretted that students seeking education in countries in the region are being frustrated.

"They are still being referred to as foreign students and asked for student passes," the Speaker said at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday.

Some students, he added, are totally denied enrolment at regional universities.

They called for the implementation of a common market protocol that the EALA has signed and ratified to enhance development in the region.

Mr Kidega expressed concerns that some partner states were reluctant to enforce the protocol that provides for free movement of goods, services, labour, capital and the rights to establishment and settlement.