South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday declined to make a definite pledge on when tough visa rules for Kenyans will be removed, despite a plea from his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Instead, Mr Zuma only said the matter "is receiving attention".

At a joint press conference with President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Mr Zuma said his country is trying to balance between opening up and controlling the admission of what he called "bad people" into his country.

"The leaders on the continent have realised that the history of colonialism divided without our agreement... and therefore there is a broader agenda to soften the borders.

"We are also moving to integrate the five regions of the continent... three have moved very far, which is where our two countries come from. That in itself indicates that the issue of borders and visas is being attended to," he said.

He said immigration rules need attention as Kenya and South Africa have many foreigners who may take advantage of loopholes for bad intentions.

The two leaders signed a number of deals to open up borders and improve trade relations between their countries.

Mr Zuma was responding to a request by President Kenyatta for Kenyans to be given visas on arrival in South Africa.

Under current rules, Kenyans must apply for visas, pay an application fee through a third party and wait for at least five working days to get the document.

South Africans, on the other hand, get Kenyan visas for free at ports of entry.