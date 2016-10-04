By JOHN NGIRACHU

Kenya could have a new Chief Justice by the end of next week after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi directed MPs to finish the vetting process by Wednesday next week.

The scrutiny of David Kenani Maraga, the possible next head of the Judiciary, will be carried out by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, which Mr Muturi directed to immediately state when the approval hearings will be held.

Mr Muturi asked the committee to start the approval hearings and table its report on or before Wednesday next week for debate and for lawmakers to make a decision on it before the end of the week.

“I cannot over-emphasise the need to expedite this process of appointment of a substantive Chief Justice, considering that there is a vacancy in this position and in that of the Deputy Chief Justice at a time when the substantive office holders ought to perform certain statutory obligations,” he added.

Justice Maraga’s nomination was warmly received on the floor, with MPs thumping their feet in approval, and the more enthusiastic ones urging the Speaker to put the matter to a vote.

“I can hear some members asking me to put the question, but there was no question,” he said.

Justice Maraga’s nomination has also received praise from Cord leader Raila Odinga, an indication that unless something drastic happens to change his mind, his supporters would also back the nominee.

Majority Leader Aden Duale has also said Jubilee MPs would support Justice Maraga, which guarantees him a smooth ride through Parliament.

If approved, Justice Maraga will head the Judicial Service Commission and become the president of the Supreme Court.