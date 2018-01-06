By JOHN KAMAU

More by this Author

Had the media and bloggers not taken sides, the Sh3 billion St Mary’s Hospital saga might have been straight forward.

But in between, disinformation and outright lies took centre stage and the truth was eventually buried in the thousands of pages of paper work – that the worrywarts and grievance peddlers, were not interested in.

The story that first emerged was that some Catholic nuns and the Kenyan Catholic head, John Cardinal Njue, were plotting to take over – nay grab – the multi-billion St Mary’s hospitals in Lang’ata and Elementeita from its founder, Dr William Fryda, commonly known as Father Bill in the church circles.

CARDINAL NJUE

Afraid that his reputation may ultimately be damaged by the falsehoods, Cardinal Njue at one point asked the courts to bar the media from covering the case – hoping that the matter could be dealt with using Canon Law (Catholic church legal system). That did not happen.

The church was afraid that its reputation would be damaged if the case went to court and accused Fr Bill of causing “a public scandal” by filing the matter.

Fast-forward to last week, tension has been rising at the two medical facilities. On Thursday night, unknown people vandalised equipment at the Gilgil hospital – leaving tens of people with no medical care – and a Toyota Prado was torched on Saturday as some employees accused the occupants of the vehicle of “spying”.

At the heart of the dispute is the ownership and administration of the two hospitals – and the employees seem to have been drawn into the saga that had been running in courts for 7 years.

The story seems to start in 1997 when the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi, a Catholic congregation of nuns, mooted a plan to take over Nazareth Hospital, which was started in 1964 by Consolata Missionary Sisters led by Sr Prisca Groppo, who doubled as a Medical Doctor.

ASSUMPTION SISTERS

But the takeover did not succeed and instead, the Nazareth Hospital was handed to the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (FIHM) in 1999 who still run it.

With their dreams to acquire the hospital gone, the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi – commonly known as ASN – decided to build their own hospital.

And that is when Fr Bill – the American priest claiming to own the hospitals – came into the picture. A member of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers and a medical doctor too,

Fr Bill had arrived in Kenya in 1991 after he got “demoralised” working in Tanzania which had a socialist model. It was this time that he got an attachment with Nazareth Hospital until 1995 where he stepped down because he disliked the idea of trained medical doctors being managed by nuns.

Fr Bill, as he would say later, was for a model where trained doctors run the mission hospitals and where dictations did not come from the bishops or council of elders.

By the time the Assumption Sisters started scouting for a hospital to take over, Fr Bill had left Nazareth and that is when the two sides met and the idea of founding St Mary’s Mission Hospital was born.

But who came up with the idea?

CHAPLAIN

That has been the question – and it is the heart of the problems bedevilling the institution. But it was more complex than that.

What is on record is that in 1998, a year after Assumption Sisters showed their interest in the Nazareth Hospital, they brought in Fr Bill on board. He not only offered to assist them “in any way that he could” but he also helped them to develop a manual of medical hospital management.

For that, the Assumption Sisters gave him residence at their premise where he offered them free medical care and also doubled up as a chaplain.

The Sisters say he was their employee. Fr Bill, who graduated from Baylor University in Houston, Texas, said he was not.

By then the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi was headed by Maria Felix Mwikali who was the Superior General, a title used to denote the head of a congregation.

Sister Felix, as she was known, had first met Fr Bill in 1998 and she knew him as a member of the MaryKnoll Fathers and Brothers. To her understanding, Fr Bill wanted to assist them to build and manage their hospital – and that as a missionary, once he was done, he would move on and not claim ownership.

But Fr Bill was on a different mission, as it would emerge later. As he conceptualised the idea of a hospital with a different management style – he knew that along the way, he might be able to kick out the sisters. How, nobody knew.

MONEY

The Sisters, perhaps naive, perhaps too trusting, decided to open an account at Barclays Bank which was styled ASN-St Mary’s Mission Hospital Project.

As is tradition with the Catholic Church, they had to get a letter from the Archbishop of Nairobi, by then Ndingi Mwana’a Nzeki, to authorise them to raise funds. In the letters, Fr Bill was identified as a co-founder – perhaps to enable him manage to raise funds through his congregation, MaryKnoll, based in the US. Again, and he said as much, he was well-connected and did not need any introduction to the donors having worked in US, Guatemala, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

It was during this period that Fr Bill met with Ramesh Patel, a Nairobi businessman and philanthropist who helped him scout for some land in Lang’ata. Because he had the letter from Archbishop Ndingi – the Sisters thought it was on their own behalf, but Fr Bill was doing it for his own pet project.

Mr Patel, who was a supporter of Mathare Youth Sports Organisation, had been introduced to Fr Bill by Sister McClean and to his understanding, he was supporting Fr Bill as a person.

With Archbishop Ndingi’s letter, Fr Bill started looking for money to purchase land and in no time, money flowed into the accounts.

By that time, in 1997, Mr Patel had managed to get Fr Bill some land adjacent to Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).

DONORS

Fr Bill says that he had money to buy this land in his personal mission account as he had been talking to donors for about two years.

Missionary workers usually have personal mission accounts which holds money given directly to them by donors for specific mission work.

They can also have their own personal expenditure accounts.

Fr Bill also had another Apostolic Work Account which was for any Maryknoll project work.

His intention was that he could use this money to have a hospital which he could eventually run as his own. But then, he was also using the letter he had received from Archbishop Ndingi to raise funds through Maryknoll Fathers.

Whether he was fundraising for himself or for the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi was unclear.

In the letter dated February 19, 1998, written by Archbishop Ndingi to the Maryknoll Fathers, he endorsed the hospital project saying he was “pleased to see Rev Dr Bill Fryda of your Maryknoll Order join hands with the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi to co-found this much needed mission hospital…. Together, I’m sure they will create a mission hospital for the poor which will be a positive reflection upon both Maryknoll Society and the Assumption Sisters Congregation.”

LANG'ATA

When the Lang’ata land became available, Fr Bill had not managed to have the St Mary’s Mission Hospital registered and Mr Patel had introduced the US priest to Nairobi lawyer, Macharia Njeru who agreed to incorporate St Mary’s Mission Hospital as a limited guarantee company. This was later done on July 16, 1999.

So, according to him, he instructed his lawyer to have the property registered under Assumption Sisters of Nairobi in the hope that once the company was registered the properties would be transferred to it.

Interestingly, the subscribers of St Mary’s Mission Hospital, the company, were Sisters Gachambi, Ndeto and the late Gratsia Muli who were also the registered trustees of Assumption Sisters.

But the Sisters have a different story: they say they had put the initial Sh5 million from their kitty and they had paid for the land transfer.

If Fr Bill wanted the land as his own, nothing would have stopped him from doing so and it was him who instructed his lawyer to register the land under Assumption Sisters.

In all the documents and fundraising letters that Fr Bill wrote, he made the mistake (which he would regret later) of saying that they were “co-founding” the mission hospital.

In a letter to Ambassador’s Self-Help Fund, written by Fr Bill he states that, “the hospital shall be under ASN Sisters’ ownership, which will provide long term stability.”

SHOCK

If he thought he was merely using the legal status of the Assumption Sisters to have his way, and for his own benefit, the shock would come later.

If he had hoped that there would be a smooth transfer of the properties from Assumption Sisters to St Mary’s Mission Hospital, that was not to be.

The Assumption Sisters later said they were not holding this land for the Maryknoll priest.

In Lang’ata, adjacent to the first hospital land, Fr Bill had also negotiated for the purchase of a 10 acre piece of land, now LR No. 27229, where the Assumption Sisters later built Regina Pacis University and St Mary’s School.

This is what brought part of the row. Fr Bill argued that this land should be used for hospital work and that the education aspect was against the original intention of having a hospital for the poor.

Fr Bill would later try to convince the court that he spent Sh553 million from donors to develop the Lang’ata hospital and another Sh365 million to develop the Gilgil facility. As the chief executive, he operated the two hospitals while awaiting the Assumption Sisters to transfer these parcels of land. But there was no such agreement.

While deciding the ownership of these properties, the High Court said that “both parties were not entirely honest on the input that the other had in the initialisation of the hospital”.

SALARY

While it was true that Fr Bill had conceptualised the hospital, the Assumption Sisters had a similar idea and as the Court later ruled “the thought of establishing a hospital to serve the poor, was a joint idea of both Dr Fryda and the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi, and nobody can say that they alone conceptualised the hospital…. None was taking instructions from the other. It was a relationship of equality and mutual understanding aimed at a common goal”.

Sister Felix had insisted that Fr Bill was an employee of the hospital and not an “equal partner” and that they used to pay him a salary of Sh100,000 per month from the month of May 2000, when the hospital started operating.

In order to protect the wishes and intentions of the donors, the court ordered that the properties and the management of the hospitals be under St Mary’s Mission Hospital (the company) and they should operate the hospitals and utilise the properties in the manner intended by the donors.

SIEGE

It also ruled that Fr Bill should hand over the hospital management and its accounts to the company, which was essentially under the Assumption Sisters.

The import of the ruling was that nobody can raise money from donors in order to own a project.

“Let all parties be alive to the fact that there are patients in these hospitals and the handover needs to be least disruptive,” said the court.

But this was not to be. St Mary’s Mission Hospitals have been under siege as they try to put a new management.