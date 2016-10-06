Stage set for hiring of new electoral team

By ISAAC ONGIRI

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday set in motion efforts to hire new electoral commissioners by formally declaring all the nine positions vacant.

A day after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) members gave notice of their resignation, the President asked the Parliamentary Service Commission to start the process of replacing them.

Mr Ahmed Issack Hassan, who led the IEBC, and eight other commissioners will, however, be in office until a new team that will supervise the next elections takes over later in the year.

The commissioners, on Wednesday, wrote to President Kenyatta, giving notice of their resignation after striking a deal with a joint parliamentary team on electoral reforms.

The National Treasury has indicated that cheques for Sh200 million set aside for the outgoing commissioners’ perks will not be released until the day they officially leave office.

The new commission will be composed of the chairman and six commissioners rigorously recruited and vetted through a competitive process.

For one to qualify as IEBC chairperson, one must have qualifications to be a judge of the Supreme Court.

Other members must be holders of a university degree, and have experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration and law.

The Parliamentary Service Commission will now forward to the President a list of nominees who will sit in the selection panel for formal appointment before they can start work.

“In line with the First Schedule to the IEBC Act, the next step in the rejuvenation of the polls body is for the Parliamentary Service Commission to convey to the President the names of the nine nominees to the selection panel, for the President’s consideration and appointment,” said State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu in a statement.

“The outgoing commissioners will now serve their notice period while in office, the expiry of which shall coincide with the incoming commissioners taking the oath of office,” he added.

Mr Esipisu said the agreement that the commissioners should remain in office will ensure there’s no vacuum in the commission.

“In this regard, there shall be no lacuna or constitutional crisis engendered by there being no substantive IEBC commissioners in office during this transitional period,” he said.

REPRESENTATIVES

The statement further said: “The President thanks the commissioners for their pivotal contribution to the nation as the inaugural members of the IEBC under the new Constitution.”

Even though it was envisaged that the new team should be in office by the end of this month, it appears it could take longer for the new commissioners to be recruited since the panel to perform the task is yet to be constituted.

The recruitment panel will draw membership from Jubilee, Cord and religious groups.

On Wednesday, Jubilee named lawyers Evans Monari and Mary Kigen to sit on the panel. Cord is yet to agree on its nominees.

The clergy have already named their representatives. The National Council of Churches of Kenya will be represented by its secretary-general Peter Karanja.

Other members are Prof Abdulghafur El-Busaidy (Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims), Ms Bernadette Musundi (Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops), Bishop David Oginde (Evangelical Churches of Kenya) and Ravindra Bhurma (Hindu Council of Kenya).

President Kenyatta will constitute the nine-member panel after Cord names its team.

The Opposition is, however, uncomfortable with the idea of having the outgoing commissioners remain in office, arguing that their continued stay would compromise the integrity of the elections.