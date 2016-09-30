By BRIAN MUREITHI

More by this Author

A committee to coordinate the ongoing coffee reforms has been gazetted.

The Coffee Sector Implementation Committee will ensure the sustainability of the reforms.

The committee will be chaired by Prof Joseph Kiayah and will have 14 other members, with Mr Dan Mwangi as its joint secretary.

The members are Principal Secretaries for Agriculture, Treasury, Trade and the Co-operatives.

The others are Chief Executive Officers of the Capital Markets Authority and the Information and Communications Technology Authority, the Solicitor-General and a representative of the Council of Governors and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The other members are Dr Andrew Karanja, Mr Paul Kukubo, Ms Susan Maira and Mr Newton Nderitu.

“The committee may co-opt other members whose skills and experience are necessary for the performance of its functions,” said Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in the Kenya Gazette notice on Friday.

The team, which has been given a year in office, is expected to provide leadership in implementation of the reforms, review the current framework and subsequently propose changes to align it to current and future needs.

It should also develop a road map and action plan for the revival of coffee with focus on production, value addition and marketing.

In March, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a 19-member task force to investigate the dwindling fortunes in the sector and gave it two weeks to complete its mandate.