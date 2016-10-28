Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said a fresh process of registering maize farmers has been launched nationwide.

The DP acknowledged that middlemen have been reaping a lot from dubious deals with government officials, where they supply produce they had acquired from farmers at cheap prices.

Deputy President William Ruto has said the national government will increase the price of a 90kg bag of maize to Sh3,000 from Sh2,800.

Mr Ruto on Friday said strict measures will be adopted to ensure only genuine farmers benefit.

Speaking during the opening of the Kitale Agricultural Society of Kenya show, the DP said the decision was made after a meeting between ministry of Agriculture officials and members of a special committee mandated to evaluate the price of the produce.

“We have directed the ministry of Agriculture to expedite the registration of genuine farmers to ensure all cartels who want to reap from these new prices are edged out,” Mr Ruto said.

The new development is good news to farmers, who were pressurising the National Cereals and Produce Board to buy their maize at Sh3,000 per 90kg bag, up from Sh2,300.

“We are closing in on one million farmers in the new system that will ensure that only genuine farmers are registered. Middlemen will no longer run shots while disguising themselves as real farmers,” Mr Bett said.

Maize farmers from the North Rift had piled pressure on the government to raise the price, saying what was initially offered did not match the high cost of production they incurred.

Mr Ruto also revealed that a modern artificial insemination bull station, currently under construction in the region, will be complete by June next year.

This, he said, will supplement the services of the country’s sole insemination station in Kabete.

“We have also committed Sh360 million towards the completion of an embryo transfer facility in Kitale. The technology will reduce the time required for pedigree animals to about one year,” he said.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba said his government has invested in initiatives that will see farmers in the region reduce their cost of production by up to 30 per cent so that they can maximize their profits.

“We are venturing in conservation agriculture and other techniques to ensure that farmers are not disadvantaged by poor market prices once the cost of production is lowered,” Governor Khaemba said.

At the same time, Senator Henry Ole Ndiema and Woman Rep Janet Nangabo called on the national government to pay wage arrears owed to casual workers of Agricultural Development Corporation, which have accrued for 10 years.