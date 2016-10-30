By TOM MATOKE

The government will renew leases that have expired for multi-national tea, coffee and sisal companies because they generate money for the Kenyan economy and provide employment to many people.

The announcement is a blow to county governments, which had ruled out renewal of the leases that were about to expire.\

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi and National Land Commission Chairman Muhammad Swazuri said they will adhere to the law and will not revoke leases simply because the affected companies are not owned by locals.

“Racial discrimination and tribalism will not be allowed to interfere with investments in Kenya. The Jubilee government will not revoke leases for the companies as they have generated billions of shillings towards Kenyan economy,” said Prof Kaimenyi.

CONTROVERSIAL LEASES

They told off counties, which have been issuing statements to the effect that leases for such companies will not be renewed.

“The companies involved must be given five years notice in writing asking them if they want to continue with their investments in Kenya or not,” said Mr Swazuri.

“The national government, NLC and the affected counties will hold discussions on the controversial leases affecting multi-national companies. The country needs more investors to help solve the unemployment crisis,” said Prof Kaimenyi.

Speaking in Tinderet and Aldai constituencies in Nandi County on Saturday Prof Kaimenyi said 60 per cent of all the leases for multi-national companies were issued in 1914 and were to stay for 999 years, but under the 2010 Constitution, most of them expired in 2013 after the leases were reduced to 99 years.