By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery has ordered a review of the list of refugees in Daadab camp to weed out fraud.

“The double registered cases comprise of refugees who have irregularly registered as Kenyans on one hand, and on the other, Kenyans who have registered as refugees,” Maj Gen (Rtd) Nkaissery said in a statement.

The process will start on Monday December 19 and end on December 31, 2016.

The CS said that by clearing such individuals from the register, the Daadab Refugee Camp “will be left with bona fide refugees thus deserving the refugee status”.

He said that the process will also smoothen the ongoing repatriation of refugees to Somalia in a bid by the Kenyan government to close the world’s largest refugee camp.

In November 2016, the government extended for the process by six months to allow a series of activities that Nairobi said included clearing the double registered persons from the refugee list.

Those living outside the camp, Mr Nkaissery said, should avail themselves at the nearest Deputy Commissioner’s office while those at the camp should report to the office of the Deputy County Commissioner at the camp.