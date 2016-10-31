Status of youth has improved, report shows

By PAUL REDFERN

Kenya has seen the largest improvement in the conditions of young people in the last five years globally, a Commonwealth report has shown.

The report, which measures political participation, health, education and employment prospects, says Kenya, along with South Africa, Niger, Togo and Malawi are the only countries in Africa backing the trend for youth development.

The study, based mainly on UN statistics, says Kenya’s Youth Development Index score increased by 22 per cent between 2010 and 2015.

Improvements were recorded in all domains, the largest being in civic participation (61 per cent), health (39 per cent) and political participation (38 per cent).

Indicators that contributed the progress were a decline in immortality, an increase in youth issues being articulated and heard and a decrease in alcohol abuse and mental disorders. Kenya scores above Sub-Sahara average in all domains.

Overall, while youth development is improving globally, the progress is slow. Of the 183 countries considered in the index, 142 recorded improvements in their scores over the last five years.

There was a fall in 40 countries, with the greatest recorded in Pakistan, Angola, Haiti, Algeria and Chad.

MESSAGE OF OPTIMISM

The index of global youth development — the first time such a report has been produced — says as of 2015, Sub-Sahara, was the only place in the world where the size of youth population had not peaked.

According to UN population estimates, global youth population will rise to two billion by 2060.

Most of the projected growth would take place in Sub-Sahara, which had the largest improvement of nearly 12 per cent among all regions in health and well-being.

In 2015, 265 million young people lived in Sub-Sahara, accounting for 15 per cent of the global youth population.

However, despite making significant progress in the last five years, countries south of the Sahara continue to have the lowest levels of youth development.

The only area where sub-Sahara is above the international average is political participation.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the report was designed to fill a gap in global development studies and offers a message of optimism and a warning.