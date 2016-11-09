Stima Sacco battle for Sh107m land with Lamu residents

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Members of the Kenya Power Investment Sacco — Stima — have locked horns with over 100 residents of Lamu County over the ownership of a 70 acre parcel of land valued at over Sh107 million.

The residents of Lamu-Hindi accuse members of Stima Sacco of illegally invading their ancestral land.

Asili Juado Dido and 17 others have been named as respondents in a case filed at the High Court under a certificate of urgency by Stima through its lawyer Job Thiga.

But the local residents of Lamu-Hindi who allege to be the legitimate owners of the land are asking Mr Justice Oscar Angote to revoke the title issued to Stima Sacco and revert the land to them.

Lawyer Tukero ole Kina for the residents, however, is asking the court to try all the issues cumulatively so that “justice can be done.”

Mr Kina says in the evidence filed in court that: “The land belongs to Ms Dido and the hundreds of other residents who have never known any other place to be their home except the suit land.”

In the case filed in court by Mr Thiga, Stima Sacco states that: “It is the registered proprietor of the parcel of land registered as LR.No29207 measuring 27.26 hectares (about 70 acres) situated North of Lamu-Hindi, Lamu County having bought it at a consideration of Sh107, 250,000.”

The chief executive officer of the Sacco Nelson Irungu says in his supporting affidavit that a Mr Ahmed Mohammed Omar sold the land to the Sacco in an agreement dated July 10, 2013.

Mr Irungu says the land was transferred to them on December 18, 2015.

The judge heard that the residents had complained to the National Lands Commission (NLC) and the Sacco was notified of the dispute lodged by the residents that “their ancestral land has been invaded.”

But the Stima Sacco says NCL has no legal right to interfere with a private property and should be barred from commencing any investigations in a bid to establish the true owner of the land.

It has named Dido, NLC and the County Government of Lamu as the respondents.