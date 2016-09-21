Doctors protest on city streets over pay

By EUNICE KILONZO

Doctors on Wednesday held protests on Nairobi streets demanding their unpaid salaries and promotions.

The doctors, who are members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union held the peaceful demonstration from Afya House to City Hall.

The nearly 250 doctors are complaining about delayed salaries and promotions and the county's alleged failure to remit statutory deductions such as NHIF and NSSF fees in the past eight months.

Their other grievances are that the county did not provide car and mortgage allowances and failed to give doctors appointment letters.

On Monday, Nairobi County Secretary Robert Ayisi ordered the doctors to resume work, saying the strike is illegal.

Mr Ayisi cited a September 16 order by the Employment and Labour Relations Court that nullified the industrial action until September 29.