Doctors protest on city streets over pay

Wednesday September 21 2016

Doctors demonstrating in Nairobi over salary

Doctors demonstrating in Nairobi over salary delays on September 21, 2016. PHOTO | EUNICE KILONZO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Other grievances are that the county did not provide car and mortgage allowances and failed to give doctors appointment letters.
  • Nairobi County Secretary Robert Ayisi ordered the doctors to resume work, saying the strike is illegal.
Advertisement
By EUNICE KILONZO
More by this Author

Doctors on Wednesday held protests on Nairobi streets demanding their unpaid salaries and promotions.

The doctors, who are members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union held the peaceful demonstration from Afya House to City Hall.

The nearly 250 doctors are complaining about delayed salaries and promotions and the county's alleged failure to remit statutory deductions such as NHIF and NSSF fees in the past eight months.

Their other grievances are that the county did not provide car and mortgage allowances and failed to give doctors appointment letters.

On Monday, Nairobi County Secretary Robert Ayisi ordered the doctors to resume work, saying the strike is illegal.

Mr Ayisi cited a September 16 order by the Employment and Labour Relations Court that nullified the industrial action until September 29.

Related Content

Related Stories

22  hours ago

Resume work or face the sack, Nairobi doctors warned - VIDEO

Medics are complaining about delayed pay and the alleged failure to remit NHIF and NSSF fees.