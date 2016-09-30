Student stabbed to death in Kayole

By FRED MUKINDA

A college student was stabbed to death in Nairobi’s Kayole estate on Friday.

Twenty-one-year-old Philemon Koome Macharia’s body was found on a footpath with multiple stab wounds.

Police believe the Zetech University student was attacked by five gangsters.

Police later shot dead one of the gangsters.

“Officers rushed to the scene after the student was killed. They caught up with the gangsters and challenged them to stop [but] one of them shot at the police,” he said.

A toy pistol, a knife, two rounds of ammunition, a wristwatch, four mobile phones and Sh300 were found on the fallen gangster.

Separately, British national Jerry Bland was attacked and robbed by five armed men at his Ololua Ridge home in the city’s upmarket Karen estate.

The attack happened at 10.15pm on Thursday.

The gangsters took away his Glock pistol, 39 rounds of ammunition, a computer, a tablet, two phones, a wristwatch, a gold ring and ATM cards.