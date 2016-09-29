Sugar company licence cancelled over drug trafficking case

By MAUREEN KAKAH

A company associated with Jack Marrian, who was charged with trafficking cocaine worth Sh598 million, has sued to challenge the suspension of its sugar-importing license.

Mshale Commodities Ltd has sued the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) for suspending its sugar-importation license indefinitely without prior notice.

Through lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, the company claims the suspension was done on August 12 contrary to the law and in violation of the Fair Administrative Action Act.

Mr Kilukumi claimed that the company cannot carry out its business and the suspension would result to irreparable losses which may force it to close down.

He disclosed that between December 2014 and September 2016, the company imported sugar worth Sh1 billion.

The company wants the court to quash the decision to suspend its registration.

Mr Marrian was charged with trafficking narcotic drugs valued at Sh598million. He was charged alongside Mr Roy Mwanthi.