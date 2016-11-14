Supermoon excites Kenyan astronomers

By STELLA CHERONO

Tonight the moon will be at its closest point to the earth in 69 years and will appear bigger and brighter.

The "supermoon", scientifically known as the perigee-syzygy full moon, will be 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter and will not be seen again until 2034, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

“The moon’s orbit around the earth is sometimes closer and sometimes it’s farther away. When the moon is full as it makes its closest pass to earth it is known as a supermoon,” NASA states.

Tonight, the moon will be only 356,509km away from the earth and so will appear bigger and brighter.

Kenyan scientists say the supermoon will rise at 6.25pm and set at 5.51am.

“The best time to observe it is as it is rising at around 6.25 pm low down in the east. Obviously, you need a clear view in the eastern horizon,” astronomer Susan Murabana said.

Ms Murabana runs the "Travelling with Telescope" organisation that seeks to inspire young people to be astronomers and she is joining locals in Magadi to view the supermoon.

“This moon will last for quite a longer period, and in Nairobi and other cities, access to a rooftop could help to get a spectacular view of it,” Ms Murabana said.

According to NASA, which has described Monday’s event as “undeniably beautiful", the supermoon will wipe out the view of the Geminid meteor shower and that the bright moonlight will reduce the visibility of faint meteors.