By JOHN KAMAU

The government might be compelled to make public all previous investigations into the numerous political assassinations that have taken place since independence.

This is one of the recommendations of Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission of Kenya (TJRC) which looked at the murders of Pio Gama Pinto, Tom Mboya, JM Kariuki, Robert Ouko and Crispine Odhiambo Mbai.

Also, if the report is approved by parliament as demanded, the President will be asked to publicly apologise to the families of those assassinated and to the nation and admit the failures of previous governments to investigate the killings.

“With respect to the Ouko assassination, the Commission recommends that those individuals who have been identified by previous inquiries as individuals who should be further interviewed and investigated.”

The Commission also identified additional individuals linked to the Ouko murder cover-up.

Dr Ouko was Kenya’s Foreign minister before he went missing and his burnt body was discovered near his Koru Farm.

On JM Kariuki’s murder, the Commission called for a new investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assassination, paying particular attention to those implicated in the Parliamentary Select Committee report compiled by Elijah Mwangale, former Bungoma MP.

A millionaire, Kariuki was the MP for Nyandarua North and one of the critical voices during the Jomo Kenyatta regime before he was shot and his body dumped in Ngong hills.

After a Parliamentary Select Committee investigations, President Kenyatta is said to have ordered the removal of names of his State minister Mbiyu Koinange and bodyguard Wanyoike Thungu from the list of those to be investigated before the report was tabled in Parliament.

The TJRC said there was “sufficient evidence” implicating several individuals in the assassination and subsequent cover up of Mr Kariuki’s murder.

Those adversely mentioned included: Peter Kinyanjui (aka Mark Twist); Pius Kibathi; Ben Gethi; Patrick Shaw; Waruhiu Itote; Ignatius Nderi; Arthur Wanyoike Thungu; John Mutung’u; Silas Mburu Gichua; and Mbiyu Koinange.

Those implicated by TJRC with the cover-up included Hinga; James Mungai; Thuo (a former District Commissioner of Nyandarua); Inspector Henry Waga; and a Superintendent Kiarie.