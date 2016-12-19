Mr Taib was the first of the shortlisted candidates to be interviewed for the position to replace Mr Hassan whose nine-member team was hounded out of office following violent and deadly demonstrations led by the Raila Odinga-led opposition.

During the interview, Mr Taib said that he turns to God during times of great stress.

Mr Taib explained that Mr Baishe lives in Lamu and is unable to get access to correspondence on the progress of the case.

By AGEWA MAGUT

More by this Author

Former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib has dismissed claims that he abandoned his client Mohamed Baishe in his suit against the government for alleged wrongful detention in 1992.

Mr Taib was responding to the allegations when he appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) selection panel at the County Hall in Nairobi.

He is seeking to replace Mr Issack Hassan as IEBC chairman.

PUT TO REST

“We represented Mr Baishe at a time when no one could take a case against government. It was the 1990s, after all,” Mr Taib said in reference to the then repressive Moi regime.

Mr Baishe had sued for Sh229,000 and which has now increased to about Sh1 million, Mr Taib told the Ms Bernadette Musundi-led panel.

"I have met Mr Baishe and explained to him what we have done and hopefully the matter will be put to rest by February 2017,” Mr Taib said.

According to the panel, Mr Baishe felt that Mr Taib could not be entrusted with such a critical job if he could abandon his clients like that.

TURNS TO GOD

Mr Taib explained that Mr Baishe lives in Lamu and is unable to get access to correspondence on the progress of the case.

During the interview, Mr Taib said that he turns to God during times of great stress.

Mr Taib was the first of the shortlisted candidates to be interviewed for the position to replace Mr Hassan whose nine-member team was hounded out of office following violent and deadly demonstrations led by the Raila Odinga-led opposition.

Mayor Taib said that in order to uphold integrity in the commission, an ethical audit must be conducted on all the members as well as the signing of an integrity pact, in order to maintain the moral standards of the commission.

CLEAN HOUSE

“We must clean up our house (IEBC) not by word but by deed, through proper audit,” he told the nine-member panel led by Bernadette Musundi and composed of five representatives from the religious groups and four from the two leading political groups, Jubilee and Cord.

He told the panel that the proper conduct of elections would help prevent ugly outcomes like the violence that broke out after the disputed presidential election in 2007.

He said that that was the most stressful time he has faced as he could not protect his family.

ROLE SEPARATION

The trained lawyer argued that the separation of roles of the IEBC commissioners and the secretariat must be clearly defined at all times.

"I will allocate each commissioner a thematic area to supervise to ensure the secretariat implements policies as required,” he said of his vision if appointed IEBC chairman.

On procurement, Mr Taib said the process should be demystified and those involved encouraged to blow the whistle in case of impropriety.

The panel was interviewing former LSK representative at Judicial Service Commission Florence Mwangangi.