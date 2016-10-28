Teachers to push Uhuru for speedy implementation of new pay deal

By OUMA WANZALA

Teacher’s union officials and their employer will today meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House following the signing of a salary increase deal early this week.

Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers together with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will present a report to the President Kenyatta on the negotiations.

The union leaders said they will be pushing President Kenyatta for a speedy implementation of the deal in particular on a new grading and salary structure.

“We want to collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to be implemented once,” said the union leaders.

Last year, President Kenyatta met the union leaders and directed that the talks with their employer be done with speed and concluded on time.

The deal which will be in effect for four years from July next year is expected to end perennial teacher’s strikes that have characterized the education sector.

“The union shall discourage any breach of the peace or civil unrest by union members that may disrupt learning and erode dignity of the professions,” states the CBA.

The union leaders and TSC who were in Naivasha for three days were under strict instruction to strike a deal as the Jubilee government turn focus on the next general elections set for August Next year.

PROGRESSIVE DEAL

Kuppet Chairman Omboko Milemba said the deal was progressive as teachers will benefit more.

“We have been fighting for the increment to be pegged on the basic salary which is what has happened and that means that retiring teachers will now get a better package,” he said.

Knut Secretary general Wilson Sossion said improvement in terms of service for teachers will make teaching competitive and attractive and will bring equity.

However, TSC Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the negotiations took place in an environment of mutual trust and honesty.

“At all times, both parties negotiated freely and without reservations. As a result of the commitment by all the concerned parties, the CBA was negotiated and concluded in record time,” said Mrs Macharia.

Under the deal that will cost taxpayers Sh54billion, P1 grade was abolished and entry point moved to H also known as B5.

All primary and post-primary teachers in non-administrative positions were also move from Grade B5 (former Job H) to D1 (formerly Job Group P) while Primary school administrators were placed at grade C2 (formerly Job Group K) and the highest at D1 (formerly P) depending on the category and size of the school.