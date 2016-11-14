His cousin Benedict Lokidong'oi said he him writhing in pain in a pool of blood when he responded to the gunshots.

Mr Lokupuny Lobolia, 26, was shot in the stomach several times as he was grazing the animals near Baragoi Polytechnic.

Raiders, suspected to be from a rival Samburu community, also drove away an unknown number of camels and goats from Natiti Village in Samburu North.

By GODFREY OUNDOH

Tension is high in Baragoi, Samburu County, after a Turkana herder was shot and seriously injured on Sunday evening.

Raiders, suspected to be from the rival Samburu community, also drove away an unknown number of camels and goats from Natiti Village in Samburu North.

Lokupuny Lobolia, 26, was shot in the stomach several times as he grazed the animals near Baragoi Polytechnic.

His cousin Benedict Lokidong'oi said he found him writhing in pain in a pool of blood when he responded to the gunshots.

UNDERWENT SURGERY

“We sought help from the nearby Nachola Conservancy before he was transferred to Samburu County Referral Hospital,” said Mr Lokidong'oi.

Mr Lobolia underwent surgery to remove bullet heads and repair damaged vital organs.

This comes only a day after the Samburu and Turkana living in Baragoi reached a peace deal during the fourth anniversary of the Baragoi Massacre

Samburu County Commissioner Mohammed Birik called on political leaders to join the war against insecurity by giving the necessary support to security officers.

He cautioned them against inciting communities.

He thanked the local community elders and residents for embracing peace initiatives that were launched by Peace Cops, a special unit under the Administration Police service that has been engaging in peace monitoring and awareness in the country.

MORANS WARNED

The administrator warned youths and morans against engaging in crime, stating that they will not be spared if found guilty.

"I want to thank Marti, Ngilai, South Horr and Baragoi, Ngorishe, Kawap and Tuum residents for supporting security interventions and I want to ask all of you to report any suspicious cases in your areas that may lead to insecurity,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage among the Turkana and Samburu communities living in Baragoi and a number of youths are said to have pursued the attackers with intentions to exact revenge.

Police officers have also launched a hunt for the raiders and stolen cattle.

A total of 42 officers were killed four years ago as they attempted to pursue around 500 stolen livestock in Baragoi.