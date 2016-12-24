He said the bandits were able to easily ambush his officers and immediately disappear because of the regions rugged terrain.

By FLORAH KOECH

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG

Tension is high in Noosukro area in Baringo South Sub-County after armed bandits staged another daring attack at an Administration Police camp in the region.

POOR ROADS

“It is so unfortunate that the armed bandits have now resorted to attacking police officers. They consider us a major stumbling block in their cattle raid attempts. We are now embarking on a major operation to flush these people out,” Mr Ndiwa said.

“This, coupled with poor road network in the region, has given the bandits an upper hand…it therefore becomes hard for us to pursue and arrest them,” he added.

He, however, revealed that more security personnel has been deployed to the area since the first attack on Thursday in which a group of eight officers on routine patrol were shot at by the attackers.

FOOD, MUSIC

One officer sustained serious injuries after being shot on both legs.

He was flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, warring Tugen, Pokot, Ilchamus and Marakwet communities in the war-ravaged Kerio Valley are expected to meet face to face during this year’s edition of Tugen Cultural Festival.

The fete will be held at the border of Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties.

The annual event organised in collaboration with Baringo Advocacy and development organisation was initiated in 2013 as a celebration of culture through music, dances, poems and speeches.

FADING TRADITIONS

It brings together all the Tugen sub-tribes— Pokot from Tiaty Sub-County, and their neighbours Keiyo and Marakwet.

“The main objective of the fete is to redeem the fading traditions and harness culture to promote eco-tourism and peaceful co-existence among the Kerio Valley communities,” said Mr Kiberur Tomno, one of the event organisers.

The theme of this year’s event, to be held at Oinobmoi Cultural Centre on December 26, is: “Culture for Development and Peaceful Co-existence.”

“Through culture and music, Kerio Valley has been identified as one of the tourist destinations. Economic interactions have been enhanced and dialogue on matters of peaceful co-existence has been established. In the years ahead culture will play a big role in human and social development.”

BARTER TRADE

A high powered delegation, including governors, senators and MPs from the region is expected to grace the occasion.

The choice of the venue of the event near Kerio River is also significant as it was historically used as a meeting point for barter trade between the Tugen and Keiyo communities.

The Tugen used to give out livestock to their Keiyo brothers in exchange of cereals including millet, sorghum and maize.