By OUMA WANZALA

This year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination is being conducted differently from what Kenyans are used to.

Among notable changes is the appointment of headteachers and principals as managers of their centres. They have also been tasked with collecting test materials and returning candidates’ answer scripts to sub-county stores.

Previously, the work was done by supervisors. The changes were introduced after it emerged that some school heads had a hand in examination malpractices.

As centre managers, they will now be held liable for any cheating recorded.

Despite opposition from teachers’ union leaders, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i had its way on the issue.

The materials are now being stored in 346 heavily guarded containers across the country, unlike in the past where they used to be stored in police armouries.

It is deputy county commissioners and sub- county directors of education who have keys to the containers and which they only open in the morning and evening in the presence of police and examination officers.

KCPE tests are also being conducted before the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations. It used to be the other way round.

This year’s examination was reset to avert leakages. Previously, tests were set two years in advance.