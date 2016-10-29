By OUMA WANZALA

By BARACK ODUOR

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has denied reports of exam leakage and cautioned candidates and parents to look out for con men.

The statement comes after a man was arrested today in Homa Bay County after being found with fake examination papers, which he claimed are of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) set to be administered next month.

Mr Ken Odongo, a teacher at a private primary school in Rongo, was nabbed while selling the papers to pupils of another private school in the town Friday night.

It is said he was selling each paper of the five subjects at Sh5, 000.

Mr Odongo is being held at Rongo Police Station for questioning.

Rongo OCPD Jonathan Kisaka said that the man was arrested while persuading a candidate to buy the papers.

"We arrested the suspect after a tip off from members of the public. He had fake papers which he was using to defraud unsuspecting parents and pupils of money,” Mr Kisaka said.

This was after a candidate demanded a marking scheme for all the papers he was selling.

The pupil later raised an alarm and members of the public alerted the police.

However, Knec Chairman George Magoha, in a statement, said the council has scrutinized the papers and found that all of them are fake.

Prof Magoha urged Kenyans to stop falling prey to con men for the agency has put tough measures in place to curb cheating.

“Papers being sold to unsuspecting Kenyans do not have the slightest likeness to what we have set and printed,” he said.

He warned those buying the papers will only distract their children from focusing on their preparations.

“We wish to urge candidates to remain calm as they undertake their final preparations for the examinations,” he added.