In his political career, Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel Lekidime has treated Kenyans to more than a fair share of controversies and dramas, the latest one being the last Monday’s fistfight with Nominated MP Sarah Lekorere.

Controversies seem to dog the only ODM MP Laikipia county in many public places.

Just before the 2007 General Election ,while contesting for the Laikipia West parliamentary seat, Mr Lempurkel was arrested for allegedly gesturing the area district commissioner obscenely.

It was not established how the matter ended but he was not charged in court.

KICKED OUT

“I just protested because this was clear discrimination. They could not give me beer yet they were serving wine to other passengers. They are now twisting the story claiming I was unruly and had assaulted the crew and broke glasses,” he would tell this writer after the incident.

MIC FIGHT

Weeks after the incident, the MP arrived at a highly publicised fund-raiser organised by Ms Lekorere in aid of a women Sacco in Laikipia North and wrested a microphone from Laikipia Woman Representative Jane Apollos and accused orgabnisers of failing to recognise him as the elected MP of the area.

Nine MPs, among them Deputy National assembly Speaker Joyce Laboso who represented Deputy President William Ruto as the chief guest, watched in horror as their colleague disrupted the event at Doldol stadium before Senator GG Kariuki cooled him down.

He was angered by the fact that he did not get official invitation despite the function being in his constituency.

In August last year, rioting residents of Ol Donyiro market in Isiolo County held the MP hostage for two days after he stormed Ndugu Zanguni Christian Community, an institution run by a charitable trust, and started packing away equipment like computers after chasing members of staff away.

LAND CRUISER

The MP, who was accompanied by a court process server and Administration Police officers from Rumuruti Police Station, remained holed up in an office for more than over 24 hours as residents lit bonfires around the institution and bayed for his blood.

He has been embroiled in row with some missionaries over the management of the institution.

He later bowed to pressure and surrendered the equipment, including a Toyota Land Cruiser that he had already fuelled at the institution before being escorted out by heavily armed police.

Mr Lempurkel blamed "some people" wanting to take the institution through the back door by inciting the community against him.

MC FIGHT

However, in October, Mr Lempurkel was at it again this time demanding to be the master of ceremonies at a meeting attended by then acting lands CS Fred Matiang’i at Lekiji Farm.

The MP, who had arrived late, almost threw the meeting in disarray by demanding that protocol requires that he was the one to invite the CS to speak and took the microphone from County Commissioner Apollo Okello and started inviting guests.

Dramas aside, Mr Lempurkel speaks his mind without fear.

He has fashioned himself as a champion of the county’s marginalised pastoralists just like the late William ole Ntimama without giving a damn of what others think of him.

This has earned him a firm political support base in Laikipia North.