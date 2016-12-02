The bus was heading to Migori while the matatu was taking passengers to Maasai Mara University in Narok to attend a graduation ceremony held on Friday.

The crash between a bus belonging to Easy Coach Company and a 14-seater matatu happened at around 5am at Kapkures area in Bomet County.

By GEOFFREY RONO

More by this Author

Three people died on the spot on Friday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a crash on Bomet-Sotik road.



The crash between a bus belonging to Easy Coach Company and a 14-seater matatu happened at around 5am at Kapkures area in Bomet County.

The bus was heading to Migori while the matatu was taking passengers to Maasai Mara University in Narok to attend a graduation ceremony held on Friday.

All the dead were aboard the matatu while 13 others were admitted to Sotik Sub County in Bomet, according to Bomet County Police Commander Leah Kithei.

ESCAPED UNHURT

“All the passengers aboard the bus escaped unhurt during the accident,” said Ms Kithei.

She said the driver of the ill-fated matatu lost control and rammed the oncoming bus.



The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kapkatet Hospital mortuary in the neighbouring Kericho County.