By JOSEPH OPENDA

At least five people were killed on Friday after a bus ferrying pupils from western Kenya to Nairobi collided with a shuttle at Sachangwan on the Eldoret-Nakuru highway.

The Nairobi-bound bus belonging to Easy Coach copany was ferrying pupils from St Peter’s Mumias Boys Primary School and students from St Claires Maragoli Girls who closed school on Thursday for the long December holidays.

The Nation.co.ke team at the scene said among the dead are the driver of the matatu belonging to Prestige Shuttle, a woman and her baby.

Several people could still be seen trapped in the vehicles' wreckages.

Police and onlookers at the scene of accident on Eldoret-Nakuru Highway on October 28, 2016. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Police and an emergency response team from the Kenya Red Cross was at the scene rescuing the injured and rushing them to hospital.

Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Joseph Muthee confirmed that four adults and a child were killed in the crash.

According to the officer, initial investigations indicate the matatu — heading to Kisumu from Nairobi — was trying to overtake on the climbing lane when it collided with the bus.

The injured were rushed to Evans Hospital, Nakuru Level Five and Molo Sub-County Hospital.

About 45 pupils and an adult, who was still trapped in the wreckage by the time the Nation team arrived at the scene, were on the bus.

The wreckage of the matatu involved in a road crash on October 28, 2016 at Sachangwan on Eldoret-Nakuru Highway. PHOTO | JOSEPH OPENDA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

St Peter’s Boys Primary School deputy head teacher William Mayoye said the bus had 34 pupils from his school.

The bus had picked them up at 6:30am.

He said they learnt about the accident from distressed parents who started calling the school when news broke out about the crash.

He said the school always books the bus for its pupils who hail from Nairobi when it closes for holidays.

The bus had collected the the school's pupils before picking up seven students of St Claires Maragoli Girls at around 8am.