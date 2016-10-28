By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi doctors union secretary Alex Thuranira Kuagiria has been appointed to the Council for Occupational Safety and Health under the Labour ministry.

“In exercise of the power conferred by section 28(2) C of the occupational safety and health Act the cabinet secretary for East African Community labour and social protection appoints Dr Thuranira to be a member of the national council for occupational safety and health for a period of 3 years with effect from the October 21, 2016,” read a gazette notice on Friday.

The board’s primary objective is to ensure safety, health and welfare of all workers in all workplaces.

Dr Thuranira has been in the limelight after leading a doctor’s strike that has lasted over a month following demands for unpaid salaries and delayed promotions.

The no-nonsense leader of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union's Nairobi branch called off a 19-day strike for one week on September 30 only to issue a one-week notice of another strike on October 8, claiming county officials had breached a deal they had reached with the union.

Dr Thuranira confirmed the appointment when he spoke to the Nation by phone.

“I am grateful and ready to work in the board that the President thought I am able to serve in the capacity of a board member,” he said.

Dr Thuranira, who graduated from Moi University in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery, is pursuing his master's degree in healthcare management at Strathmore University.

He has worked at Machakos Level 5 Hospital as a medical officer, Nyahururu District Hospital and Kihara Sub-County hospital.