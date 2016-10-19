By PHILIP MUYANGA

The Director of Public Prosecutions suffered a setback after the High Court dismissed his application seeking to have a Sh1 million bond granted to the widow of Muslim preacher Aboud Rogo cancelled.

However, the DPP, who had sought a review of the bond terms got a reprieve after Justice Dorah Chepkwony suspended the release of Ms Hania Said Sagar for seven days.

Justice Chepkwony said should the DPP fail to file an appeal against the decision to release Ms Sagar, then she (Ms Sagar) would be released according to terms set by Shanzu principal magistrate Diana Mochache.

The judge also directed that a probation officer’s report on Ms Sagar’s co-accused — Ms Luul Ali Tahlil, Ms Nasteho Ali Tahlil and Ms Zamzam Abdi Abdullahi — should be presented before Ms Mochache for consideration should the DPP fail to appeal.

“There is no good reason to interfere with the magistrate’s decision,” said Justice Chepkwony, adding that the issues raised by the DPP can be best canvassed on appeal.

She said the prosecution failed to answer some of the questions raised by the magistrate.