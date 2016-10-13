By BRIAN MOSETI

More by this Author

The Judiciary might handle more than 500 election petitions in the 2017 General Election, a Court of Appeal judge being interviewed for a Supreme Court judge position has said.

Justice Luka Kiprotich Kimaru told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) panel that this is because Kenyans have realised the worth of some positions like Member of County Assembly and governor.

He was questioned on his expertise on election petitions and said that for the Supreme Court to handle such petitions well, some of its rules need to be changed.

He suggested that the voters register should be submitted to the Supreme Court before elections and results transmitted immediately to the court after they are announced.

"This will help us stop the whole process of having to look for results and yet the timeframe of handling, say a presidential petition is really limited," he said.

Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, another candidate, denied being sneaked back to the Judiciary after the Magistrates and Judges Vetting Board had initially removed him.