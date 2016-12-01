By BENSON AMADALA

By STELLA CHERONO

Fifteen-year-old Victor Oduor Odhiambo from little-known Daisy Special School in Kakamega County scored 437 marks to top this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

The soft-spoken and humble boy lived up to the billing of his name, Victor, as he scored highly in every subject.

In English, he scored 97 (A), Kiswahili 99 (A), mathematics 87 (A), science 71 (B+) and social science and religion 83 (A).

Although he had expected to perform well, the results came as a big surprise to Odhiambo.

“At first I was in shock and could not believe the results I got on my phone,” Odhiambo recalled to the Nation Thursday.

“I later got a call from teachers, who burst into song and dance as soon as I arrived in the school compound.”

He said when his parents took him to the school in Standard Five he was so disappointed he ran away from home.

He joined a rural school for a year but his parents convinced him to return to Daisy, a school for disabled children.

“At first I was demoralised for being taken to this school yet I was not disabled,” said Odhiambo. “But the teachers convinced me to focus on my studies.”

The top scorer, who has his mind set on a medical career, said he wished to join Alliance High School, Kiambu.

His mother Caroline Odhiambo was overjoyed. She said: “It is God’s miracle.”

The school had 21 candidates.

Class teacher Josphine Atieno said: “We prepared our pupils well but did not expect the school would produce the top candidate.”

In Nairobi, teachers and pupils of Tender Care Academy in Komarock Estate celebrated Kevin Ngatia, who scored 436 marks to come second to Odhiambo.

The 14-year-old Ngatia said yesterday: “I trusted in God and took all the advice that my teachers gave me.”

PERFORMERS

He wants to join Light Academy and hopes to become a neurosurgeon.

At the same school, Kevin Mutua, 13, scored 432 marks to the elation of his mother Jennifer Samuel.

Ms Samuel said she was the parent and best friend to her first-born son.

Like Ngatia, Mutua wants to be a neurosurgeon and expects to join Alliance High School.

Their schoolmate Brandson Chisika, 14, who scored 428 marks, attributed his success to hard work and the support of teachers and parents.

Also among the 40 students with over 400 marks in the school were Linux Mwai (429), Fidelis Mwenda (402), Mercy Mbeke (422), Sofia Galm (428), Emma Null Chivunira (429) and Trevor Kenei (426).

The school’s director, Mr Evanson Kahoro, said: “We try to cover the syllabus early as we pinpoint weaknesses in our students and correct them.”

With 225 candidates, the neighbouring Lakewood School also had stunning performers.

Pristina Nyasani, 13, scored 417, Claire Wambui 415, Angela Munini, 412, Kevin Kiruhi, 410, Brandon Momanyi, 410 and Vedrin Ombogo, 405.