By LUCY MKANYIKA

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has said that the new tough rules to curb national examination cheating are sustainable.

Addressing journalists on Monday morning after witnessing the opening of a KCSE examination container in Voi, Dr Matiang'i said the ministry was working with other government agencies to ensure that the new measures are effective even in future.

“We are institutionalising the way we run this exercise. The government will always ensure that these measures are sustainable and I am sure this will work because it is collaboration between government agencies,” he said at the Voi deputy county commissioner’s office in Taita-Taveta County.

CAREER CHOICES

A total of 952,473 candidates are sitting for the tests between November 1 and 3 at 26,308 centres across the country.

Dr Matiang'i said the Education ministry would ensure that all agencies play their role to prevent leaks of examination papers.

The new rules, he said, are part of the education reforms being implemented by the board of the Kenya National Examination Council.

“Examination cheating will never happen again. We have learnt our lessons from the past experiences. We have made corrections, which will ensure that we counter the challenges,” he said.

SURPRISE VISITS

He said stakeholders have been making surprise visits to various examination centres to inspect the ongoing tests.

“During our visits, we talk to students and other stakeholders to get feedback on what they think about the examinations and the new rules,” he said.

“The examinations are 50 per cent done and so far we have noted that they are going on well. We are satisfied with the way they are being conducted,” he added.

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia said all stakeholders would ensure the new measures deliver credible student evaluation.

INSPECTION

“We must have exams that have credibility because that is what Kenyans deserve. The new structures will be followed by those who will come after us,” she said.

Dr Matiang'i and Ms Macharia are expected to inspect the ongoing tests at several secondary schools in Taita-Taveta County.