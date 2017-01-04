Trader sues Mbita MP for ‘insulting’ President Kenyatta

Thursday January 5 2017

Kandara parliamentary aspirant Philip Njuguna Waruthi at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, on January 4, 2017. He sued Mbita MP Millicent Grace Akoth Odhiambo-Mabona for allegedly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta at Parliament on December 20, last year. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kandara parliamentary aspirant Philip Njuguna Waruthi at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, on January 4, 2017. He sued Mbita MP Millicent Grace Akoth Odhiambo-Mabona for allegedly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta at Parliament on December 20, last year. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Mr Philip Njuguna Waruthi says Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona, denigrated and insulted the Presidency in flagrant violation of Article 131(1) (e) of the Constitution, which explains the President as the symbol of unity.
  • Mr Waruthi said the Mbita MP violated her parliamentary privilege and immunity and such is not available to her defence.
  • He also demanded that the Mbita MP apologise to the President within 48 hours upon issuance of the court order by the vacation judge, Justice Roselyn Aburili.
Advertisement
By RICHARD MUNGUTI
More by this Author

A businessman has sued a Member of Parliament for failing to respect and curtsey to President Uhuru Kenyatta by allegedly insulting him while she was in the National Assembly on December 20.

In a case filed through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui under a certificate of urgency, Mr Philip Njuguna Waruthi seeks to have Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona, her agents, servants or otherwise restrained from uttering derogatory words which demean President Kenyatta.

He says the MP denigrated and insulted the Presidency in flagrant violation of Article 131(1) (e) of the Constitution, which explains the President as the symbol of unity.

Mr Waruthi, who is aspiring for the Kandara parliamentary seat in Murang’a County in the August 8 General Election, said the MP violated her parliamentary privilege and immunity and such is not available to her defence.

He also demanded that the opposition MP apologise to the President within 48 hours upon issuance of the court order by the vacation judge, Justice Roselyn Aburili.

PERMANENT INJUNCTION

Related Content

Mr Waruthi also asked the court to tame the tongue of Ms Odhiambo-Mabona by issuing a permanent injunction against her to never to utter a word that may injure the reputation of the Presidency.

Ms Odhiambo-Mabona allegedly uttered unprintable abusive words against President Kenyatta when MPs were recalled by the Speaker to the National Assembly to debate and pass amendments to the election laws.

Mr Kinyanjui said in the suit papers that the MP uttered the alleged demeaning abusive utterances in contravention of her oath of office as a public officer.

The aspiring parliamentarian claimed that the words allegedly uttered by the MP, which were reportedly broadcast in the social media and some TV stations, insinuate and attribute the Presidency to be that of a “mshenzi” — Kiswahili for an uncouth person, bumpkin, heathen and savage.

If one abuses the parliamentary powers and privileges Section 23(h) and (i) of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act, that constitutes an offence punishable by imprisonment for up to 12 months for publishing scandalous libel.

Related Stories

Wed Dec 21 15:35:00 EAT 2016

You are a disgrace, Mombasa women tell Millie Odhiambo

Women leaders give MP 24 hours to apologise to the Head of State and Kenyans.

  • Wed Dec 21 17:41:00 EAT 2016 I’ll ignore insults from my detractors, says Uhuru
  • Wed Dec 21 23:04:50 EAT 2016 Millie Odhiambo attracts storm of disapproval
  • Thu Dec 22 17:19:29 EAT 2016 Nakuru women hit out at Millie Odhiambo