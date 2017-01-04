By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A businessman has sued a Member of Parliament for failing to respect and curtsey to President Uhuru Kenyatta by allegedly insulting him while she was in the National Assembly on December 20.

In a case filed through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui under a certificate of urgency, Mr Philip Njuguna Waruthi seeks to have Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo-Mabona, her agents, servants or otherwise restrained from uttering derogatory words which demean President Kenyatta.

He says the MP denigrated and insulted the Presidency in flagrant violation of Article 131(1) (e) of the Constitution, which explains the President as the symbol of unity.

Mr Waruthi, who is aspiring for the Kandara parliamentary seat in Murang’a County in the August 8 General Election, said the MP violated her parliamentary privilege and immunity and such is not available to her defence.

He also demanded that the opposition MP apologise to the President within 48 hours upon issuance of the court order by the vacation judge, Justice Roselyn Aburili.

PERMANENT INJUNCTION

Mr Waruthi also asked the court to tame the tongue of Ms Odhiambo-Mabona by issuing a permanent injunction against her to never to utter a word that may injure the reputation of the Presidency.

Ms Odhiambo-Mabona allegedly uttered unprintable abusive words against President Kenyatta when MPs were recalled by the Speaker to the National Assembly to debate and pass amendments to the election laws.

Mr Kinyanjui said in the suit papers that the MP uttered the alleged demeaning abusive utterances in contravention of her oath of office as a public officer.

The aspiring parliamentarian claimed that the words allegedly uttered by the MP, which were reportedly broadcast in the social media and some TV stations, insinuate and attribute the Presidency to be that of a “mshenzi” — Kiswahili for an uncouth person, bumpkin, heathen and savage.