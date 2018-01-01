Transferred head teachers report to new stations

By NATION TEAM

Principals who were recently transferred have reported to their new stations ahead of school reopening Tuesday.

Nine secondary principals transferred to Laikipia County have reported to their respective stations.

County Director of Education Yusuf Jilo told the Nation that the school heads complied with the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) directive and reported to the schools on Friday last week.

Principals who have reported include former Kakamega High School Principal Oliver Munishi who will now head Nanyuki High School. He takes over from Mr John Kuira, who was moved to Chavakali High School in Vihiga County.

In Nyeri, all 12 school heads who were issued with transfer letters had handed over to the incoming principals by Saturday.

This was after the deadline for the handing over was extended from December 28 to last Saturday.

County Director of Education Moses Makori confirmed that 11 secondary school principals and three primary school head teachers had reported to their new posts.

The situation was the same at the Coast with most principals reporting to the new schools they were posted to.

Principals and head teachers who were reshuffled to different secondary and primary schools in Coast region have reported to their new stations ahead of schools reopening today.

In Kilifi, nine secondary schools were affected, two in Kwale two and three in Mombasa.

Sabaki, Sosobora, Mongotini, Mkondoni and Ganda secondary schools are among those affected by the transfers.

Others secondary schools with new principals in Kilifi County include Ganze boys, Malindi High, Gede and Ribe boys.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mombasa County TSC Director Caroline Mwakisha said 15 head teachers in primary schools have been transferred to other regions.

The mass transfer of head teachers by their employer affected principals who had stayed in one centre for more than nine years serve in others.

TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said the transfers were effected in a new “delocalisation programme” to promote national integration.